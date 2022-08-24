Three girl students consume chemical

ADVERTISEMENT

Three girl students were admitted to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday evening as they allegedly consumed some chemical after a teacher scolded them for being deviant in the classroom.

Police said three Class 8 students of a government-aided higher secondary school at Arockiyapuram near here consumed the chemical after a teacher allegedly scolded them for not studying well and doing their assignments, and for creating trouble in the classroom.

When they told their parents in the evening that they had consumed the chemical, two of them were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital. The third girl’s parents took her to a hospital located near their house.

After the news spread, officials were rushed to bring the third student also to the medical college hospital for treatment and observation. “The condition of the children is stable,” sources in the medical college hospital said.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan visited them in the hospital in the night. A senior revenue official said the teacher had censured the three students when they returned to the school after lunch interval when they met the elder brother of one of them outside the school premises on Tuesday.

“Unable to digest it, they consumed the chemical,” the official said.

