Three get life term for murder

June 07, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

A court here on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to three persons, including the owner of a finance firm, for murdering a youth who was his former employee.

According to prosecution, David (26) of Vaidhyanathapuram under Kottar police station limits, who was working in a private finance firm in the same area, did not go to work even after the owner of the firm, Rajan alias Paramararajan (37) requested him to come to the office.

Even as this incident caused enmity between David and Paramarajan, the former was murdered on January 15, 2015.

Kottar police arrested Paramarajan, his associates Ramesh (38), Kannan (40), Wilson (37) and three others, all from Vaidhyanathapuram. During the trial, Kannan died.

District Additional Sessions Court Judge Joseph Joy awarded life imprisonment to Paramarajan, Ramesh and Wilson and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each on them, and acquitted the others.

