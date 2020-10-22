Madurai

Three get 10 years RI for ganja trafficking

The Special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases here has sentenced three men to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for trafficking 150 kg of ganja.

Special court judge V. Padmanabhan sentenced K. Paraman, M. Pandian and Shaik Alauddin to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each. The trio were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2017.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2020 9:24:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/three-get-10-years-ri-for-ganja-trafficking/article32920914.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY