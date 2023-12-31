Three from Uttar Pradesh killed, 14 injured in road accident in Thoothukudi

December 31, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

At least two women and a one-year-old girl child from Uttar Pradesh were killed in a road accident near Keezha Vallanadu shooting range in Murappanadu police station limits at Thoothukudi district in the early hours of Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Police said a tourist van, which was carrying nearly 18 people from Uttar Pradesh to Kanniyakumari, collided head-on with a tipper lorry, which allegedly came on the wrong side of the four-way lane at around 4.30 a.m.

In the impact, two ladies, who were seated in the front side of the van suffered the maximum damage and died on the spot. A one-year-old girl child, was said to have died on the way to the government hospital.

The police rushed to the spot and arranged ambulances in which 14 people were sent to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that about 30 people from Saranpur district in Uttar Pradesh had reached Rameswaram by train on December 27. After darshan and visiting the tourist spots, they had hired two tourist vans to go to Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts.

As they were approaching the Keezha Vallanadu shooting range, the tipper lorry driver had come on the opposite side (wrong side), which resulted in the accident and claimed the lives. Murappanadu police have arrested the lorry driver. Further investigation is on.

