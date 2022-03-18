Three from Srirangam killed as car hits college bus

Three persons from Srirangam were killed in a road accident when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a college bus on Tenkasi Road on Friday.

The police identified the deceased as N. Muthukumar, 44, his wife Rajeshwari, 40, and their domestic help Mayakkal, 65. They were returning home after visiting a temple.

When the car was proceeding towards Rajapalayam, it hit the college bus coming on the opposite direction at around 4.30 p.m. In the impact of the collision, all the three travelling in the car were killed on the spot. The driver of the college bus and six students were injured. Rajapalayam South police are investigating.