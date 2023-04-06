Three from Ramanathapuram district held by Sri Lankan Navy

April 06, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Three persons from Vedalai in Ramanathapuram district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in mid-sea on Wednesday.

Police said on Thursday that Rahman Ali, 42, Gajini Mohamed, 36, and Burhan, 48, of Vedalai were allegedly carrying 92.5 kg of oil extracted from ganja in their boat. After detaining them, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel took them to Talaimannar Naval Camp. Preliminary inquiry revealed that they planned to smuggle the ganja oil to Sri Lanka. When they were about to hand it over to a contact person, the naval personnel intercepted and arrested them.

Their boat and the narcotics were also seized. According to information, the three were produced before a court in Sri Lanka.