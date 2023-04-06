HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three from Ramanathapuram district held by Sri Lankan Navy

Over 90 kgs of oil extracted from ganja leaves seized in mid-sea

April 06, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Srikrishna L 2193

Three persons from Vedalai in Ramanathapuram district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in mid-sea on Wednesday.

Police said on Thursday that Rahman Ali, 42, Gajini Mohamed, 36, and Burhan, 48, of Vedalai were allegedly carrying 92.5 kg of oil extracted from ganja in their boat. After detaining them, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel took them to Talaimannar Naval Camp. Preliminary inquiry revealed that they planned to smuggle the ganja oil to Sri Lanka. When they were about to hand it over to a contact person, the naval personnel intercepted and arrested them.

Their boat and the narcotics were also seized. According to information, the three were produced before a court in Sri Lanka.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.