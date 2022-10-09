Three from Krishnagiri booked by Madurai police on usury charge

Though the deal was for an interest rate for 1.5%, the complainant was forced to pay interest at the rate of 6%

The Hindu Bureau Madurai
October 09, 2022 15:46 IST

Sholavandan police have booked three persons, including a woman, from Krishnagiri district on charges of collecting exorbitant interest from a cinema theatre owner, M. Muthiah (70) from Sholavandan.

The police said the complainant had borrowed Rs. 10 lakh from C. Manonmani, P. Kumaresan and P. Gurusamy of Uthankarai in 2014.

Though the deal was for an interest rate for 1.5%, the complainant, who is also running a school, was forced to pay interest at the rate of 6% and the accused had obtained cheque leaves and pro-note from him.

After repayment of the loan amount with interest in 2015, the complainant sought the documents back. However, Manonmani had asked him to pay an additional amount of ₹one lakh to return the documents. However, even after the payment was made, the documents were not returned.

When Muthiah was working in his farmland on October 2, the accused trespassed into his land and abused him. They also threatened him with dire consequences seeking more interest for the loan.

The police have booked them under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act.

