Three from Chennai killed in accident on Ring Road

MADURAI

In a freak accident, three of a family from Chennai were killed and 13-year-old boy Nitishwar was injured when a speeding truck hit them on Kappalur-Madurai Ring Road near Perungudi on Thursday evening.

The police identified the deceased as R. Venkatesan, 54, his wife Shailaja, 45, and her mother C. Mallika, 60.

According to the police, the family of six members was proceeding to Kundrathur in Chennai from Srivilliputtur after attending a Bharatanatyam arangetram. After the SUV, in which they were travelling, hit a crash barrier at a curve near Parambupatti, the family members got down to check the dents. A speeding lorry hit the vehicle and those standing on the road.

While Venkatesan and Mallika were killed on the spot, Shailaja died at a private hospital. The bodies have been kept at Government Rajaji Hospital. Perungudi police are investigating. The truck driver escaped from the scene.