Three from Chennai held for murder in Melur

April 20, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai District Police have arrested three persons in connection with Monday’s murder of P. Kannan (55) of Sivaganga district in Melur.

The police identified the accused as P. Jagadeesan, Vinoth Kumar and George Milton, all from Ennore in Chennai. The police said Kannan, who was into real-estate business, was waylaid at Attukulam junction by an armed gang that came in a car. The gang members hacked him to death.

Based on CCTV footage, the police tracked Jagadeesan and others. They said Jagadeesan’s father Panneerselvam, who was a scrap dealer in Chennai, had acquaintance with Kannan.

Jagadeesan claimed that Kannan had cheated his father of ₹70 lakh before 2021. He had been asking him to return the money.

In August 2021, Panneerselvam came to Sivaganga district to get back his money, but he died. Jagadeesan said Kannan was behind his father’s death and Kannan also claimed that he had repaid the money to Panneerselvam.

After several failed attempts to murder him, he finally attacked him in Melur and killed him. Two more persons surrendered in a court, the police said.

