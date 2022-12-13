Three from Bihar held in 2019 NEET impersonation case

December 13, 2022 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

After a long pause, the CB-CID police in Theni arrested three persons in connection with the NEET impersonation case reported in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police identified the prime accused as Krishna Murari (39) of Bihar, who was arrested in Chennai on Monday, and two of his accomplices — Raghuvansh Mani Pandey (38) and Sakath Kumar Sinha (36), also from Bihar. Pandey and Sinha were arrested in Bengaluru on Tuesday. All the three were brought to Theni for interrogation.

In 2019, a student from Chennai joined Theni Government Medical College. Even as the classes began, the college Dean received a mail stating that the student had been impersonated by someone in NEET, following which the authorities lodged a complaint with the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After the student reportedly confessed to his involvement in the malpractice, his father, a practising medical professional in Chennai, was arrested. Investigation led to the arrest of six more students and their parents and a few middlemen taking the total number of arrested persons to 21.

The case was subsequently transferred to the CB-CID police. Further investigations resulted in the arrest of a broker, Rashid from Kerala, and two others based on his confession.

A senior police officer said Krishna Murari was suspected to be the key agent in the scam. Investigations are under way.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US