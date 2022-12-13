Three from Bihar held in 2019 NEET impersonation case

December 13, 2022 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - THENI

After a long pause, the CB-CID police in Theni arrested three persons in connection with the NEET impersonation case reported in 2019.

The police identified the prime accused as Krishna Murari (39) of Bihar, who was arrested in Chennai on Monday, and two of his accomplices — Raghuvansh Mani Pandey (38) and Sakath Kumar Sinha (36), also from Bihar. Pandey and Sinha were arrested in Bengaluru on Tuesday. All the three were brought to Theni for interrogation.

In 2019, a student from Chennai joined Theni Government Medical College. Even as the classes began, the college Dean received a mail stating that the student had been impersonated by someone in NEET, following which the authorities lodged a complaint with the police.

After the student reportedly confessed to his involvement in the malpractice, his father, a practising medical professional in Chennai, was arrested. Investigation led to the arrest of six more students and their parents and a few middlemen taking the total number of arrested persons to 21.

The case was subsequently transferred to the CB-CID police. Further investigations resulted in the arrest of a broker, Rashid from Kerala, and two others based on his confession.

A senior police officer said Krishna Murari was suspected to be the key agent in the scam. Investigations are under way.