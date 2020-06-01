Three fresh cases reported in Tirunelveli

01 June 2020 22:02 IST

TIRUNELVELI/MADURAI

Tirunelveli district reported three fresh COVID-19 positive cases, including two from other States, on Monday. The total number of cases in the district stood at 355.

Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts recorded two fresh cases each to take their tally to 69 and 88 respectively. Thoothukudi added one more case, taking the tally to 227.

Tirunelveli now has 105 active cases, Thoothukudi 79 cases, Kanniyakumari 34 cases and Tenkasi 23 cases.

Virudhunagar district recorded one more positive case, taking the total number of positive cases to 124. Ninety of the positive cases were from other districts or States. The number of active cases is 66.

A 70-year-old patient from Dindigul, who tested positive on May 28, died on May 31 at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

According to the State medical bulletin, the woman had comorbidities, including uncontrolled diabetes, systemic hypertension and anterior wall myocardial infarction. She was brought to the GRH on May 25 and her test was taken on May 27.

In Madurai, the count of positive cases remained at 268 as there were no positive cases reported on Monday. One patient was discharged, and number of active cases stands at 100.