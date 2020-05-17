Three found murdered

17 May 2020 19:10 IST

Madurai

Unidentified persons hacked to death a man A. Anbunathan (32) and a woman B. Ayyammal (26) in a secluded place at Therkku Theru under Melur police station limits on Sunday.

The police said the unmarried man had an illegal relationship with the woman, mother of three children, who was living separately from her husband.

The police said they both had gone near Nallampalathal tank on Aandipatti Road on a motorbike. Both were seen lying dead with multiple cut injuries on their bodies.

The police are yet to identify the murderers and the motive.

Meanwhile, Sivakumar (52) of S.S. Colony was found murdered and his body partially burnt near Samayanallur on Sunday morning.

The police said the body with cut injuries on the neck was found lying behind a mill in Thenur.

Upon enquiry, the police identified the deceased. The police suspect that the murder could have happened elsewhere and the accused could have tried to destroy the body at Thenur.

Samayanallur police are on the lookout for a suspect.