Madurai

Three found murdered

Madurai

Unidentified persons hacked to death a man A. Anbunathan (32) and a woman B. Ayyammal (26) in a secluded place at Therkku Theru under Melur police station limits on Sunday.

The police said the unmarried man had an illegal relationship with the woman, mother of three children, who was living separately from her husband.

The police said they both had gone near Nallampalathal tank on Aandipatti Road on a motorbike. Both were seen lying dead with multiple cut injuries on their bodies.

The police are yet to identify the murderers and the motive.

Meanwhile, Sivakumar (52) of S.S. Colony was found murdered and his body partially burnt near Samayanallur on Sunday morning.

The police said the body with cut injuries on the neck was found lying behind a mill in Thenur.

Upon enquiry, the police identified the deceased. The police suspect that the murder could have happened elsewhere and the accused could have tried to destroy the body at Thenur.

Samayanallur police are on the lookout for a suspect.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2020 7:15:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/three-found-murdered/article31608311.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY