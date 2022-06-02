Three found dead

NAGERCOIL

Ramesh, 51, a jewel assessor of a bank from Puliyurkurichi near Thuckalay, and his wife Rohini, 45, allegedly committed suicide after killing their daughter near Thuckalay on Thursday.

The police said his house was not opened till 10 a.m. There was no response from the couple when neighbours tried to reach them over the phone. When the police broke the lock of the main door and entered the house, they found Ramesh and his wife, working with a private firm in the same area, had committed suicide while their daughter Archana, 13, a class 8 student, was found dead. It was suspected that the couple could have murdered their daughter.

The police reportedly recovered a suicide note from the scene of crime.

Thuckalay police have registered a case.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.