Three forest personnel suspended over death of sambar deer

November 29, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Thoothukudi District Forest Officer Abhishek Tomar has placed under suspension three Forest Department personnel for failing to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) while rescuing a stray sambar deer that died at Udangudi near Tiruchendur on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the forest personnel rescued the four-year-old sambar deer that strayed into Udangudi near Tiruchendur, a “wrong knot” allegedly used by them to catch it ended up strangulating it to death, the local people said. Mr. Tomar visited the spot and questioned the personnel involved in the botched rescue operation.

Holding that Forester Anand, Guards Kandasamy and Joshua had not followed the SOP laid down by the Forest Department while rescuing wild animals, Mr. Tomar placed them under suspension.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The post-mortem report has revealed that extreme shock the deer had suffered during the rescue operation led to its death. Strangulation was ruled out. The animal was panicked by the wrong knot wreathed around its neck during the rescue operation. Hence, they have been placed under suspension even as a higher-level inquiry is going on,” said Mr. Tomar.

The department would take adequate measures to protect the deer population in Udandgudi area, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US