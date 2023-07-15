Three fatally run over by tipper lorry near Devipattinam

July 15, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Three persons were killed when a speeding sand-laden tipper lorry ploughed through a group of people sitting on the side of Ramanathapuram-Tirupalaikudi Road on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as D. Ramasamy (54), Ulagasundaram (63) and Jaganathan (55). Devipattinam police, who have registered a case, said the driver of the lorry, Suresh (37), lost control of the vehicle and it ran over the trio near Devipattinam bus stand.

While Ramasamy was killed on the spot, the other two died at Government Ramanatahpuram Medical College Hospital, where they were admitted.

Further investigation is on.