MADURAI

Three fatal accidents were reported under Austinpatti, Samayanallur and Nagamalai Pudukottai police stations in the district.

On Friday evening, a one-year-old boy was killed when he was hit by a goods van in Sakkilipatti under Austinpatti police station limits. The police said that the kid was playing in front of his house when the accident occurred.

In an accident reported on the Dindigul highway on Friday evening near the Vaigai bridge, R. Kannan, 40, of Samayanallur, was killed while riding a two-wheeler when a car hit the bike from behind. The Samayanallur police have registered a case.

In another accident reported at Thurvariman junction on Dindigul highway, late on Thursday night, a car with four passengers from Villupuram was hit from behind by a container lorry, in which one of the passengers in the car C. Balamurali died on the spot, while three others S. Mohasin Ali, Abdul Rahuman and Ashok Kumar were injured. The N.P. Kottai police arrested the lorry driver.