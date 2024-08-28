ADVERTISEMENT

Three farm workers killed as vehicle overturns

Published - August 28, 2024 07:31 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Three farm workers were killed and 12 others injured when a mini cargo vehicle which was carrying them to a farm overturned on Wednesday.

The police said the mini cargo vehicle was taking 15 farmhands from Thiruchittrambalam near Surandai in the district to a farm at Vadiyoor. When the driver of the mini cargo vehicle M. Devendran, 25, who was illegally transporting the farm workers in his cargo vehicle, negotiated a curve, he lost the control of the vehicle and it overturned.

As the workers were trapped beneath the overturned vehicle, Surandai police, led by Inspector Senthil, and Tenkasi MLA S. Palani Nadar rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and sent them to the Tenkasi Government Hospital.

However, A. Janaki, 52, M. Valliammal, 60, T. Pitchi, 60, all from Thiruchittrambalam, succumbed to their injuries even as 12 others are undergoing treatment.

Surandai police have registered a case and arrested Devendran for illegally transporting the farm workers in his mini cargo vehicle.

Mr. Palani Nadar said the State government should give compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the deceased, similar to the solatium given to the families of the hooch tragedy victims.

