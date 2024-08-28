Three farm workers killed as vehicle overturns

Three farm workers were killed and 12 others injured when a mini cargo vehicle which was carrying them to a farm overturned on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the mini cargo vehicle was taking 15 farmhands from Thiruchittrambalam near Surandai in the district to a farm at Vadiyoor. When the driver of the mini cargo vehicle M. Devendran, 25, who was illegally transporting the farm workers in his cargo vehicle, negotiated a curve, he lost the control of the vehicle and it overturned.

As the workers were trapped beneath the overturned vehicle, Surandai police, led by Inspector Senthil, and Tenkasi MLA S. Palani Nadar rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and sent them to the Tenkasi Government Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, A. Janaki, 52, M. Valliammal, 60, T. Pitchi, 60, all from Thiruchittrambalam, succumbed to their injuries even as 12 others are undergoing treatment.

Surandai police have registered a case and arrested Devendran for illegally transporting the farm workers in his mini cargo vehicle.

Mr. Palani Nadar said the State government should give compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the deceased, similar to the solatium given to the families of the hooch tragedy victims.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.