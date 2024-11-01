Three earthmover operators held for damaging railway signal cables

Madurai Division of Southern Railway has arrested three earthmover operators in October for damaging railway signal and telecommunication cables while performing contract work for local bodies near railway lines. These incidents were reported in areas around Tiruchi, Dindigul and Tirupparankundram.

Similarly, Railway Protection Force imposed a fine on workers engaged in panchayat drainage work near Dindigul for causing disturbance to signal cables in the railway boundary during excavation.

A statement said railway guidelines mandated that any work near railway tracks must be reported to railway authorities before commencement. After approval, Railway Signal/Telecommunication staff would be deployed to identify signal cables in the area and provide guidance. Bypassing this process could result in serious legal consequences.

Under Section 154 of the Railway Act, damaging railway cables was considered a serious offense. It was classified as endangering safety of railway passengers, with potential penalties, including up to one year of imprisonment, fines or both. Additionally, cost of repairs would be charged to the operators or the workers responsible.

The contractors, earthmover operators and the workers undertaking work near railway boundaries — such as drainage, boundary wall construction or post installation — were urged to notify railway authorities beforehand, the statement added.