Three drown in Tamirabharani

Three devotees, including two siblings, drowned in the Tamirabharani on Thursday when they had gone to offer prayers at Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple in Papanasam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Mareeswaran from Pallapatti near Sivakasi and his relatives had gone to offer special prayers at Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple in Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve on Thursday. Before offering prayers, they decided to take bath in the river flowing near the temple.

While taking bath, Menaka, 17, a college student, and her sister Solai Eswari, 16, a Class XI student, moved to deeper part of the river, and drowned. When N. Sankareswaran, 40, from Vanniyampadi near Srivilliputtur, a relative of Mr. Mareeswaran, tried to save them, he also drowned.

On getting information, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Ambasamudram rushed to the spot and retrieved their bodies. The police sent them to Ambasamudram Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Vickramasingapuram police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.