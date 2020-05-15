Three districts record 37 new cases

15 May 2020 21:09 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Southern districts recorded 37 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, all returnees from Maharashtra and Maldives.

While, Tirunelveli recorded the highest number of 22 cases, Thoothukudi got 10 cases and Tenkasi one case. All these 33 cases are from Maharashtra. All four cases of Kanniyakumari district are from Maldives.

Of this, 14 persons, who reached the Gangaikondan check-post from Mumbai’s Dharavi on Thursday night, were found to be COVID – 19 positive patients when 370 returnees were tested at this point. Eight more cases were identified on Friday at Thirukkurunkudi and Ukkirankottai – each 4 cases - to take the day’s tally to 22.

“It proves that most of those who are returning to Tirunelveli district from other places have contracted the viral infection,” said a doctor attached to the Department of Public Health.

With this, the total number of COVID – 19 positive cases in the district is 136 and 72 are under treatment now in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

The Kovilpatti revenue division of Thoothukudi district alone has recorded 18 COVID -19 positive patients so far, mainly due to the returnees from Mumbai, Gujarat and Chennai. Of them, 10 persons, all returnees from Mumbai, tested positive for the viral infection as they were stopped at Thottilovanpatti check-post on Friday.

All of them were taken to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, now has 20 positive patients against the total cases of 48.

Those who test negative for the viral infection after being stopped at this check-post are being taken to the isolation ward in the Kovilpatti Government Hospital if the returnees are from the places around Kovilpatti.

The lone case of Tenkasi is also a Mumbai returnee to take the total number of cases in the district to 56 and 22 are under treatment now.

All four cases reported in Kanniyakumari district are from Maldives. After they got stranded in the island nation, they were rescued and brought to Kochi in one of the two Indian Navy Ships pressed into the mission. On arriving at Kaliyakkavilai on Kanniyakumari district – Kerala border, they were tested and taken to four places to be kept in isolation.

On getting the results, the four positive patients have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam and the total number of infections so far in the district stands at 35. Now, the hospital has 18 cases under treatment.

Virudhunagar

Two more persons — a police recruit and a woman returned from Bengaluru — in Virudhunagar district were tested positive on Friday.

This took up the number of Coronavirus infected persons to 46 in the district. However, the number of active cases in the district was 14.

The 24-year-old police recruit is among the 400 candidates who are undergoing training at 11th Battalion of Tamil Nadu Special Police in Rajapalayam.

Meanwhile, a 51-year-old woman, who had come from Bengaluru to Sivakasi to attend a marriage, has been tested positive.

Theni

Six more fresh COVID-19 positive cases from Theni district were reported on Friday. According to a press release, examination of patients revealed that they had travel history and had contacts with those from other districts and States. Already, Odaipatti was identified as a containment zone two days ago. A person from this locality had tested positive. Today, Muthalapuram was declared as a containment zone. His close contacts and relatives had tested positive.

Dindigul

While one case pertained to a man having returned from Maharashtra, the other case was from Chinnalapatti. Three persons were discharged on Friday, doctors at Karur Government Medical College Hospital said.

Meanwhile, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts had no positive cases reported for the day.