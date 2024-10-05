Three die in road accident; nine others hospitalised

Three persons died in a road accident after the share autorickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a mini-lorry coming on the opposite direction at Kallamozhi near Kulasekaranpattinam in Thoothukudi district on Saturday.

Police said that the incident occurred two days ago, when thousands of devotees from far and wide had come to the Mutharamman Temple to witness the flag-hoisting ceremony marking the beginning of the 11-day Dussehra celebrations.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that about 70 people from Keezha Chekkarakudi near Pudukottai here had come to the temple in vans and share autorickshaw. After spending the night, they all left for home in the early hours of Thursday.

As the autorickshaw attempted to overtake the vehicles and rush, it reportedly collided head-on with the mini-lorry on the opposite direction. It is said that the autorickshaw carried at least 13 people (all youth in the age group of 17 and 20).

In the collision, nine people were injured and rushed to Tiruchendur Government Hospital in ‘108’ emergency ambulance services.

On admission, doctors recommended shifting of P. Perumpadayan, 20, R. Krishna Perumal, 20, and A. Vadivel, 17, to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, where they succumbed to injuries early on Saturday morning.

The Kulasekarapattinam police are investigating.