GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three die in road accident; nine others hospitalised

Published - October 05, 2024 07:14 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons died in a road accident after the share autorickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a mini-lorry coming on the opposite direction at Kallamozhi near Kulasekaranpattinam in Thoothukudi district on Saturday.

Police said that the incident occurred two days ago, when thousands of devotees from far and wide had come to the Mutharamman Temple to witness the flag-hoisting ceremony marking the beginning of the 11-day Dussehra celebrations.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that about 70 people from Keezha Chekkarakudi near Pudukottai here had come to the temple in vans and share autorickshaw. After spending the night, they all left for home in the early hours of Thursday.

As the autorickshaw attempted to overtake the vehicles and rush, it reportedly collided head-on with the mini-lorry on the opposite direction. It is said that the autorickshaw carried at least 13 people (all youth in the age group of 17 and 20).

In the collision, nine people were injured and rushed to Tiruchendur Government Hospital in ‘108’ emergency ambulance services.

On admission, doctors recommended shifting of P. Perumpadayan, 20, R. Krishna Perumal, 20, and A. Vadivel, 17, to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, where they succumbed to injuries early on Saturday morning.

The Kulasekarapattinam police are investigating.

Published - October 05, 2024 07:14 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.