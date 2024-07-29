GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three die in road accident in Pamban

Published - July 29, 2024 08:51 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including a woman and her daughter, died in a road accident when two-wheelers collided head-on near the four-way stretch in Pamban near Rameswaram on Sunday.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Sarojini, 38, and her daughter Akil Vadana, 16, of Akkal Madam had been to the Sunday market to buy vegetables on their electric scooter. While they were returning from the market, when they reportedly tried to cross the four-way lane, a bike driven by a 23-year-old man identified as Deva Jeevan of Vivekananda Nagar collided head on in which he and his pillion rider Vivedha, 16, also suffered injuries.

In the melee, all the four were thrown off the vehicle.

The emergency ambulance service rushed them to the hospital. However, it is said that Deva Jeevan died on the way to the Rameswaram Government Hospital. Both Sarojini and Akil Vadana, who were admitted to a private hospital, succumbed to injuries.

Police investigation is on.

