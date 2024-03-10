Three devotees killed in separate road accidents

March 10, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Three persons, who were visiting their family temples on the occasion of Shivaratri, were killed in separate road accidents in Virudhunagar district on Friday.

A. Pandi, 66, of Mallankinaru was fatally knocked down by a speeding car on Thoothukudi-Madurai highway at Mallankinaru junction. Police said the deceased was going to Mudiyanoor on his two-wheeler after offering prayers to his family deity at Angalaeswari temple.

When he was crossing the four-way highway, a speeding car driven by M. Jayaprakash of Mettupalayam hit the bike. Pandi was injured on his forehead and limbs. He was rushed to a hospital where he died on Friday night. Mallankinaru police are investigating.

In another incident reported in Vachchakarapatti police station limits, S. Dhanalakshmi, 51, of Chennai was killed when a speeding cargo vehicle hit her while she was crossing Virudhunagar-Sattur highway near Kovil Pulikuththi junction. Police said the woman, along with her husband, had come to Virudhunagar district to offer prayers at their family temple.

After visiting the temple, the couple was planning to go to Tiruchendur. While they were crossing the four-way highway, the cargo vehicle coming from Madurai and proceeding towards south hit the woman. The victim sustained head injuries and was rushed to Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital. However, she died later.

In the third incident, a pillion rider, S. Ramalakshmi of Pernaickenpatti near Sivakasi, was killed when a speeding car collided against the two-wheeler driven by her son, S. Sivaperumal, on Sivakasi-Srivilliputtur Road under Malli police station limits.

Police said the mother and the son were proceeding to Karuppasamy temple in Athikoil. The car driver, S. Murugan, 23, of Satchiaypuram crashed into the bike from behind. The woman who sustained head injuries was rushed to the Government hospital in Sivakasi. However, she did not respond to the treatment and died. Malli police are investigating.