Three dead as bikes collide

ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons, who were riding on two motorbikes along the Gudalur-Cumbum highway died in a road accident after a head on collision on Monday evening.

Police said that Dharmaraj (23) of Gudalur was working in the Indian Defence service. He had come on a holiday to his home. He had gone to Cumbum on a two-wheeler with his friend identified as Leo Simone (26). When they were returning back, a motorist whose name was given as Rajesh Kumar (33) of Pothanur, Namakkal district was coming on the opposite direction. He hit against them near the Durgai Amman Temple.

In the collision, both Dharmaraj and Rajesh Kumar died on the spot, while Leo died on the way to Theni Government Medical College Hospital, police said and added that Gudalur North police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Superintendent of Police Shreya Gupta visited the spot.