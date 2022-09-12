Three dead as bikes collide

Special Correspondent THENI
September 12, 2022 22:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons, who were riding on two motorbikes along the Gudalur-Cumbum highway died in a road accident after a head on collision on Monday evening.

Police said that Dharmaraj (23) of Gudalur was working in the Indian Defence service. He had come on a holiday to his home. He had gone to Cumbum on a two-wheeler with his friend identified as Leo Simone (26). When they were returning back, a motorist whose name was given as Rajesh Kumar (33) of Pothanur, Namakkal district was coming on the opposite direction. He hit against them near the Durgai Amman Temple.

In the collision, both Dharmaraj and Rajesh Kumar died on the spot, while Leo died on the way to Theni Government Medical College Hospital, police said and added that Gudalur North police have registered a case.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Superintendent of Police Shreya Gupta visited the spot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app