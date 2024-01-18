Three-day ‘Wedding Expo’ in Tirunelveli from February 23

January 18, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

The Tirunelveli District Chamber of Commerce and Industry will organize the three-day wedding expo here from February 23.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, president of Tirunelveli District Chamber of Commerce and Industry Gunasingh Chelladhurai said the first of its kind expo to be held in the Trade Centre in the Exhibition Ground here will showcase everything associated with the successful conduct of weddings in 60 stalls. Right from wedding jewellery to wedding attire, make-up of bride and groom to decoration of marriage halls, bouquets to videography, gift items to catering, photography to dowry items, music troupes to wedding reception dances etc. will be on display.

A range of wedding cards will be showcased. Make-up experts present in the stalls will give on-the-spot demonstration of their skills in make-up, jewellery making, fabric painting, ‘mehendhi’, hairdressing etc.

Public can visit the stalls of the expo between 9.30 a.m. and 9 p.m. from February 23 to 25 and no entry fee will be collected from the visitors.

“We expect over 20,000 visitors from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts to visit this wedding expo as it will give more clarity about successfully conducting the weddings in their families as they can get more and the right contacts through this expo,” Mr. Gunasingh said.