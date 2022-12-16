Three-day wedding expo begins

  1. EPaper
December 16, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The wedding exhibition under way in Madurai on Friday.

The wedding exhibition under way in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

The first edition of the three-day wedding expo commenced at the MADITSSIA Hall here on Friday. District Industries Centre General Manager S. Ganesan inaugurated the expo in the presence of women entrepreneurs and MADITSSIA President M.S. Sampath and expo Chairman Bharati.

The chief guest said that such expos educated the public on the need for planning a wedding and also having an idea about the costs and other expenses to be incurred during the event. The innovative product range and packages showcased under one-roof would help various stakeholders, he added.

The organisers said that the expo was not only unique, but informative to the parents and the youngsters. There were numerous new arrivals and products for the weddings, which ranged from normal type to big fat weddings. Around 80 stalls have been put up in the expo.

To attract people to visit the expo during the next two days, the organisers have arranged a patti mandram on Saturday and a matrimony firm has planned to conduct match-making for bride and groom on Sunday, the organisers said.

