Three-day Tamirabharani Waterbird Count from January 27

January 18, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

The 13 th edition of Tamirabharani Waterbird Count (TWC), an annual exercise being jointly conducted by a few organisations in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts after the end of northeast monsoon every year to assess the favourable or unfavourable conditions prevailing in the waterbodies for the winged visitors, would be held for three days from January 27,

The findings would be communicated to the government to facilitate appropriate measures. As the northeast monsoon was not vigorous in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts this year, systemised irrigation tanks alone have a decent storage now. After water was released from Papanasam and Manimuthar dams for ‘pisanam’ paddy cultivation, migrant birds started coming. to these tanks A preliminary inspection revealed that the birds have started nesting in Koonthankulam, Nainarkulam and Soorangudi tank in Tirunelveli district; Vaagaikulam and Rajagopalaperi tanks in Tenkasi district; and Thiruppani Chettikulam and Mooppanpatti tank in Thoothukudi district..

​ATREE’s Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre (ACCC), ‘Nellai Neervalam,’ Pearl City Nature Society, Thoothukudi, Nellai Nature Club, Tirunelveli, and District Science Centre are jointly organising the waterbird count.

“Monsson rain in western ghats flow down to streams and rivers such as Tamirabharani which feed a network of irrigation tanks in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts. These wetlands support over 100 species of water birds, many of which are migratory species. Since we should have comprehensive data about the domestic and migratory birds, we’re doing this exercise with the help of students and volunteers this year also for three days from January 27 . The exercise will also help in knowing about encroachments of waterbodies, pollution, poaching of birds, etc.,” said M. Mathivanan, coordinator, TWC 2023.

He says important waterbodies such as Koonthankulam, Thirupudaimaruthur, Vijayanarayanam, Nainarkulam and Gangaikondankulam in Tirunelveli district; Vaagaikulam in Tenkasi district; and Kadambakulam, Perunkulam, Arumugamangalamkulam, Vellurkulam and Melputhukudi Sunai in Thoothukudi district attract a large number of waterbirds during the northeast monsoon and the subsequent winter season. These birds play a very important role in the ecosystem and people have strong cultural links associated with the arrival of these birds.

“Unfortunately, many of the wetlands are threatened by encroachment, pollution and urbanisation and there is no concern for protection of biodiversity in these places. With an increasing demand for water for developmental needs and human use, these wetlands are further threatened. The local communities around the wetlands should be aware of the precious natural resources and protect them against such changes for the benefit of both people and biodiversity. The TWC is an effort to sensitise the people to the importance of these wetlands,” Mr. Mathivanan says.

Bird experts and volunteers are invited to participate in the bird count. Interested people can register their names in this online registration form https://forms.gle/tiakzJrDjxZnd6Rh6. They can also contact A. Thanigaivel via email: twbc2020@gmail.com and phone 94429 65315. Registration closes on January 25.

Tentative programme

​January 27 (3 pm) - orientation to the volunteers at District Science Centre, Tirunelveli.

January 28 and 29 (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Waterbird Census in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.