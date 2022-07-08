Three-day psychiatric meet begins in Kodaikanal

The three-day 37th annual State conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) (Tamil Nadu Chapter) commenced here on Friday.

Speaking on the inaugural session, chief guest IPS national president N. N. Raju said that the psychiatrists played an important role in improving psychiatric services both at academic and at community level.

With the theme ‘ Pearls and Perils in Psychiatry’ the event is being attended by about 500 psychiatrists, post-graduate students and among other distinguished experts.

A souvenir was released by Dr. Raju on the occasion. More than 60 scientific papers are being presented. Senior Psychiatrist R. Sathianathan, Chennai, was honoured with the Professor Dr. A. Venkoba Rao oration award..

The organising committee members of the Indian Psychiatric Society-Madurai Chapter said that top six UG teams would be participating in the quiz. It is primarily an attempt to familiarise and encourage young doctors to take up psychiatry as a profession.

Dr.T. Kumanan, President IPS-TN, Dr.T.Siva Ilango, Secretary IPS-TN, Dr.S.Anandakrishnakumar and Dr.R.Sabrin Sonjeev Ross spoke..