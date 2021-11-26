Three-day police custody for nursing college correspondent

Dindigul

26 November 2021 19:18 IST

Dindigul Mahila Court on Friday granted three-day police custody of Jothi Murugan, correspondent of a private nursing college, who is the prime accused in three cases involving students.

Following complaints from three students, Thadicombu police had registered three cases, which included provisions of the POCSO Act, against Jothi Murugan.

Advertising

Advertising

The complainants had alleged that Jothi Murugan sexually abused them. In this connection, hostel warden Archana was also arrested and sent to judicial custody last week.

Even as the police were on the look-out for the prime accused, he surrendered before a court in Tiruvannamalai district a few days ago.

Dindigul police brought Jothi Murugan to the court here, which granted them three days for interrogation.

The students had demanded the government to take over the institutions run by Jothi Murugan as they apprehended trouble from the private management.

Collector S. Visakan, DIG of Police Vijayakumari and SP V. R. Srinivasan had collectively assured the students and parents that they would deal with the case as per the law and also ensure that the future of the girl students were protected.

In the meantime, the college has been sealed by the authorities and the police have seized the mobile phones of some of the people, who were in touch with Jothi Murugan.