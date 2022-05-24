Three-day photo, video exhibition from May 27

‘Pixel Photo & Video Exhibition’ will be conducted at IDA-Scudder Convention Centre

The first edition of ‘Pixel Photo & Video Exhibition’ by Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) will be held at IDA-Scudder Convention Centre in Madurai from May 27 and 29.

In a press meet, MADITSSIA chairman S. Bharathi said Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar would inaugurate the expo at 10 a.m. on May 27 and MP Su. Venkatesan would felicitate the winners on May 29. The exhibition would be open to professionals between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. while the public could visit it for free from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on all three days.

Lens enthusiasts would have an opportunity to touch and feel models and accessories of multiple camera brands such as Sony, Canon Nikon, Fuji, Panasonic, Simpex, and Godox under one roof at the exhibition, which was expected to house around 100 stalls, he said.

Special stalls for the printing sector, backdrop and flash manufacturers, album makers, helicam and gimbal accessories would be put up. Similarly, for techies, software on album-making, studio management and editing would be displayed. Besides, a separate pavilion displaying a variety of antique cameras had been planned, he added.

Seminars on portrait, newborn photography, Final Cut Pro X and Davinci Resolve, would be presented by Dhanapal, Selva Bagyam Allwyn, Melur Ramanathan and Karan Dhas respectively.

A fashion show featuring models dressed in various themes like ethnic, cocktail, monochromatic, etc., would be held. Best photographs of in-house models would be awarded a diamond jewellery and ₹10,000-worth prizes each under various contests.

Basic camera services, free camps for eye check-up and vaccination camps would also be organised. MADITSSIA president M.S. Sampath and others were present.