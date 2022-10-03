Three-day philately and numismatics exhibition begins

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 03, 2022 11:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Visitors look at the collection on display at the philately exhibition at Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

ADVERTISEMENT

A three-day philately and numismatics exhibition, ‘Gandhipex 2022,’ with Mahatma Gandhi as the theme commenced at Gandhi Memorial Museum here on Saturday. The event jointly organised by Madurai Philatelist and Numismatist Association (MAPNA) and Gandhi Memorial Museum will conclude on October 3.

President of MAPNA M. Swamiappan said over 30 philatelists and numismatists displayed their collection of stamps and coins at the special exhibition. Rare stamps and commemorative coins celebrating Mahatma Gandhi were on display. As part of the event, new picture postcard to celebrate World Postcard Day and the first Postcrossing meetup in Madurai was held.

MAPNA secretary T. J. Shanmughalal and treasurer C. Madhavan were present. Gandhi Memorial Museum secretary K.R. Nanda Rao, the chief guest, said the event was held to create awareness among the younger generations of the teachings of the Mahatma.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app