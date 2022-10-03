Three-day philately and numismatics exhibition begins

Visitors look at the collection on display at the philately exhibition at Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

A three-day philately and numismatics exhibition, ‘Gandhipex 2022,’ with Mahatma Gandhi as the theme commenced at Gandhi Memorial Museum here on Saturday. The event jointly organised by Madurai Philatelist and Numismatist Association (MAPNA) and Gandhi Memorial Museum will conclude on October 3.

President of MAPNA M. Swamiappan said over 30 philatelists and numismatists displayed their collection of stamps and coins at the special exhibition. Rare stamps and commemorative coins celebrating Mahatma Gandhi were on display. As part of the event, new picture postcard to celebrate World Postcard Day and the first Postcrossing meetup in Madurai was held.

MAPNA secretary T. J. Shanmughalal and treasurer C. Madhavan were present. Gandhi Memorial Museum secretary K.R. Nanda Rao, the chief guest, said the event was held to create awareness among the younger generations of the teachings of the Mahatma.