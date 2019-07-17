Three-day nature exhibition to begin on July 19

Madurai Corporation along with Madurai chapter of Soroptimist International and Mahatma Group of Schools will organise a three-day green exhibition at Tamukkam Grounds from July 19.

The exhibition, Man manakkum thuimai Madurai, will focus on creating awareness of the need and ways to instal rainwater harvesting structures, ways to segregate household waste at source, feasible replaceable for plastic bags, ways to set up an organic garden and producing manure from household waste, addressing media persons, Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said.

A total of 125 vendors from across the country will set up stalls to sell eco-friendly products, including organic seeds, saplings, manure, organic fertilizers, millets, jute bags, chemical-free cosmetics and solar panels.

Around 12,000 students from Mahatma Group of Schools will volunteer to guide visitors on the importance of switching over to organic products. The students will also perform traditional art forms like thappattam, therukoothu, silambam and kavadiattam.

“We hope that through students we can create awareness among the public of switching over to green products,” said Premalatha, the schools’ founder-owner.

Competitions in rangoli, poetry, poster-making and fireless cooking will be conducted between 10 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. on July 20. The exhibition is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.