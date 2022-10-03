Three-day national conference on surgical oncology to be held in Madurai

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-day 35th National Conference of Indian Association of Surgical Oncology – IASO NATCON 2022 – is to be inaugurated by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian along with Rajendra Toprani, president, IASO in Madurai on October 7.

Addressing press persons, B. K. C.Mohan Prasad, chairman of the conference said that it was being jointly organised by the Department of Surgical Oncology, Madurai Medical College and Tamilnadu Association of Surgical Oncologists (TASO).

Eminent cancer surgeons from all over the country as well as international faculty from Europe, America, Brazil etc were expected to take part in the conference, said M. Ramesh, Professor and Head, Department of Surgical Oncology, MMC.

The event comprises a workshop on October 6, followed by a three-day conference. Discussions on unique cancer surgeries will be held during workshops while keynote lectures, panel discussions, debates and quizzes are scheduled where recent advancements, even until September, in treating cancer will be focused.

As many as 400 postgraduates and trainees in surgical oncology across the country will be presenting their research works in nine subspecialties while 800 delegates including trainees have registered for the event already, said Dr Mohan Prasad.

He also noted that the Department of Surgical Oncology, MMC bears the pride of being the only wing to have hosted the prestigious conference twice, for the first time at Kodaikanal in 2005.

The venue for the four-day event is Courtyard by Marriott, Madurai.

Conference’s treasurer, Vijaya Baskar and other organising committee members were present.