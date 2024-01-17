GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-day ‘Made-in-Madurai’ expo to begin on January 19

January 17, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The sixth edition of ‘Made-in-Madurai’ exhibition would be held at Tamukkam Grounds from January 19 to 21 , said Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) president Rm. Lakshminarayanan and exhibition chairman R.S. Gunamalai here on Wednesday.

The exhibition would help in promoting the products, goods and the services manufactured and provided in Madurai by showcasing them at one place. About 125 stalls would display plastics, textiles, engineering, milk and pharmaceutical products, furniture, motor pumps, kitchenware, agro food, etc., they said at a press conference.

The expo organisers had planned two industrial seminars, which would discuss the reasons for the slackness in getting investments to south Tamil Nadu. The expo would be open to the public from 10.30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and some of the entrepreneurs had shown interest to sell their goods at the expo with offers and discounts.

The objective of the expo was to encourage youngsters to see the opportunities to become entrepreneurs, they said, adding that the exhibition was held in 2001, 2003, 2013, 2016 and 2022 in the past.

MADITSSIA had been appealing to the governments to bring in major industries to southern districts for their overall development. Though the State had been getting big ticket investments, nothing tangible had come to the south, they added.

