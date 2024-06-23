ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day expo on traditional and herbal medicines ends; ₹3-crore worth trade enquiries made at MADITSSIA campus

Published - June 23, 2024 09:07 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Visitors at the exhibition in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The three-day exhibition on traditional and herbal medicines - AYUSH - organised by the Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) concluded on Sunday.

Encouraged by the overwhelming response from about 15,000 visitors and with ₹3-crore worth trade enquiries, the organising chairman K. Rajamurugan said that they had received positive feedback from the public.

Speaking at the valedictory function, Central Council for Research in Siddha Director General N. J. Muthukumar said that they would examine the modalities of having a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which would help improve the traditional medicine as a primary health care system across the country and among other benefits.

TN Government Siddha Medical College Principal K. Kanakavalli in her address said that such exhibitions provided the right platform for the buyers and sellers and also create awareness among the public about Ayush practices.

The problems and challenges faced in the sector too could be shared and discussed in such expos and the government may find solutions to them, she noted.

Many students pursuing Ayurveda and Siddha courses, who attended the exhibition said that the expo was useful in multiple ways and the procedures in obtaining loans to start new ventures had instilled confidence on them to begin their own shops, they added.

MADITSSIA president RM Lakshmi Narayanan presided and secretary A. Kodeeswaran proposed a vote of thanks.

