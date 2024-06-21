ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day exhibition on traditional medicines inaugurated

Updated - June 21, 2024 10:44 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 10:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day traditional and herbal medicines exhibition (AYUSH 2024) organised by Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association, was inaugurated by Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar on Maditssia campus.

Speaking at the event, he stressed the importance of documentation and clinical trials for traditional medicines.

The exhibition is open from 10.30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Entry is free. With 75 stalls, the fair displays 190 types of herbal plants and 110 types of raw materials.

For the three days, there will be seminars. The first day saw experts discussing traditional and modern medical practices.

S. Dhanvanthri Premvel, Chairman of Dhanvanthri Nilayam Ayurveda Vaidhyasalai, RM Lakshminarayanan, president of Maditssia, K Rajamurugan, fair chairman; Dr. J. Jeya Venkatesh, vice-chairman and P. J. Bansidhar, treasurer of Maditssia, were present.

