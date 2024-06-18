Three-day exhibition of traditional, herbal medicines to be held in Madurai from June 21

The Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) is organising the seventh edition of ‘AYUSH 2024’, an exhibition of traditional and herbal medicines from 10.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. on MADITSSIA campus on Dr Ambedkar Road from June 21 to 23. The entry is free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press meet here on Tuesday, MADITSSIA President RM. Lakshminarayanan, Chairman of the Expo K. Raja Murugan and Vice-Chairman J. Jeyavenkatesh said that the event would feature over 75 stalls showcasing Indian medical manufacturers. Seminars on health and wellness, medicinal plant exhibition and free AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) medical camps would be held as part of the event.

The exhibition is supported by the Ministry of AYUSH, Central Council for Research in Siddha, National Institute of Siddha, National Medicinal Plants Board, Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department, Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation, Small Industries Development Bank of India and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank.

More than 300 rare medicinal plants will be on display in a separate stall supported by the Siddha Medicinal Plants Garden, Mettur, and Central Council for Research in Siddha. Name of the plant, description of its properties, cure of the disease will be displayed along with the description. The sale of siddha and ayurvedic herbal plants are also being planned.

Apart from this, AYUSH wellness seminars will be held on various topics, competitions will be held for college students and free medical camp held as part of the event on all three days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.