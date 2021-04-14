It is under way in Sethupathi Higher Secondary School

Madurai

A three-day COVID-19 vaccination camp conducted by Madurai Corporation in coordination with Pazhamudircholai Thiruvarul Murugan Baktha Sabai Trust commenced on Wednesday in the Sethupathi Higher Secondary School, here.

Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said that compared to last year the spread of COVID-19 in the second wave was rapid. Vaccination was must to safeguard ourselves, he said and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

He said that all primary health care centres, urban primary health centres and government hospitals were providing vaccination free of cost. The camp in Sethupathi school will be held from April 14 to April 16, for three days, he said.

Get vaccinated and urge friends and family members also to get vaccinated, the Corporation Commissioner said and added that it had no side effects. Even after getting vaccinated, one should strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety precautions by wearing the face masks and maintaining physical distance, he said, in a press statement.