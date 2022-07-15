Three-day ARCHMAT exhibition begins in Maudrai

I

A three-day exhibition showcasing the latest architectural, interior and exterior building materials, ARCHMAT 2022, commenced at T.S. Rajam Auditorium at Tallakulam here on Friday.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inaugurated the expo in the presence of office-bearers of the Indian Institute of Architects (Madurai Centre) and members of Madurai Archi Society.

About 100 leading brands and 100 participants were displaying close to 250 products, said exhibition co-convenor V. Balamurugan said.

Schneider Electric, Bosch Home Appliances, Fenesta and Asian Paints were some of the big names displaying their products. New generation chimneys with sensors from Bosch, home theatres, power savers and security gadgets from Schneider Electric and mosquito screens fitted with sliding doors attracted the attention of many visitors, the organisers said.

Promoting businesses through signage colours with a combination of style, sign system, colours and good backdrop with neon boards was a sunrise industry, said K.S. Murugesan of Triple A Signage, a participant.

Architects conducted discussions followed by a public interaction on ‘Madurai Smart City Projects’ by Rm. Valliappan, M. Ganapathy and N. Ramalingam on the opening day. On Saturday, a panel comprising G. Balaji, Santhana Iyappa and Karthikeya Raja would discuss ‘Celebration of public spaces — Vaigai riverfront development,’ and on Sunday, N. Ramalingam, R. Vijay Anand and Jinu Kitchley would discuss ‘Madurai — proposals for a better tomorrow’, the organisers said.