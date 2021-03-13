Madurai

Three critically injured in fire accident at match unit

Firemen douse the flames at a colour match unit near Virudhunagar on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Four workers, including a woman, were injured in a fire accident at a colour match unit near Virudhunagar on Saturday evening. Condition of all the three men who have been admitted to Government Hospital in Sivakasi was said to be critical as they had suffered 100% burns.

Police identified the victims as M. Panchavarnam (50) and V. Veerasamy (55) of Gurumoorthinaickkenpatti, S. Natarajan (50) of Muthulapuram and K. Puduraja (40) of Amathur.

Friction while handling the chemical dipped match sticks at the dipping room in Durga Color Match unit is said to have caused the fire at around 4.30 p.m.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Virudhunagar put out the fire in the dipping room.

Amathur police are investigating.

