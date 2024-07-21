Three cottages in Kodaikanal sealed after seizure of ganja from inmates

Three cottages near Vattakanal in Kodaikanal were sealed by revenue officials after a joint inspection conducted along with police party revealed that the cottage administration had allowed inmates to abuse ganja and liquor, on Saturday.

A total of 24 persons, including IT professionals, students from Chennai, Ranipet and Bengaluru and caretakers of the cottages, were arrested under the provisions of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

According to sources, the joint team led by Kodaikanal RDO, Sivaram, Municipal Commissioner, P. Sathyanathan, Inspector of Police, Kodaikanal, K. Baskar, had conducted the joint inspection to check unauthorised cottages.

During the inspection, the officials had found that youths from different parts of the State, who were staying there, were partying with ganja and liquor bottles.

The officials found that the youngsters were dancing in the cottages in the secluded places under the influence of ganja intoxication and consuming liquor.

“Instead of collecting rent for rooms, the cottages were collecting up to ₹ 1,000 per head as they were allowed to partying after consuming ganja illegally,” the Inspector of Police said.

The team was able to seize some 200 grams of remnant ganja from the youths and also 22 IMFL bottles.

Along with the inmates, the owner of Prince Cottages Bala and caretaker of Divine Doors Govindarajan were arrested, the police said.