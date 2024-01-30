Three construction workers die in road accident near Parthibanur

January 30, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Three construction workers died in a road accident at Parthibanur junction after their two-wheeler was allegedly hit by a speeding van on the four-way on Tuesday.

Police said that Mokka Raja, 27, of Anaiyur in Madurai, Manikandaprabhu, 24, of BB Kulam in Madurai and Karthik, 22, of Alangulam were working in a private school in Paramakudi. As they had planned to go to a restaurant on Tuesday afternoon, they went on the bike. When they approached the Parthibanur intersection, the vehicle collided with a van. In the impact, Mokka Raja died on the spot, while Manikandaprabhu, who was serious, was rushed to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.

Karthik, who was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital, also died. The family members of Manikandaprabhu and Karthik donated their eyes in the hospital. Parthibanur police have registered a case and are investigating.

