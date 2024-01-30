GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three construction workers die in road accident near Parthibanur

January 30, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Srikrishna L 2193

Three construction workers died in a road accident at Parthibanur junction after their two-wheeler was allegedly hit by a speeding van on the four-way on Tuesday.

Police said that Mokka Raja, 27, of Anaiyur in Madurai, Manikandaprabhu, 24, of BB Kulam in Madurai and Karthik, 22, of Alangulam were working in a private school in Paramakudi. As they had planned to go to a restaurant on Tuesday afternoon, they went on the bike. When they approached the Parthibanur intersection, the vehicle collided with a van. In the impact, Mokka Raja died on the spot, while Manikandaprabhu, who was serious, was rushed to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.

Karthik, who was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital, also died. The family members of Manikandaprabhu and Karthik donated their eyes in the hospital. Parthibanur police have registered a case and are investigating.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.