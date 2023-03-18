ADVERTISEMENT

Three children meet watery grave in Sivaganga district

March 18, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, three children, including a girl, from Ulagampatti village in Sivaganga district drowned in a pond on Saturday.

Police said that Mahendran (7), his brother Santosh (5), and Meenakshi alias Yazhini (10), all from Ulagampatti, went to a pond, Chetti oorani, at nearby Padaminji village in the morning.

As the children did not return home, their parents and family members went in search of them and found the body of one of the children floating in the oorani. After about 30 minutes of search, they fished out the other two bodies, which were sent for post mortem examination to Ponnamaravathi Government Hospital.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the death of the three children. Ulagampatti police are investigating.

