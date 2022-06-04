Three children found dead inside locked car

June 04, 2022 21:07 IST

Asphyxiation is suspected

TIRUNELVELI

Three children, who were playing inside a car, died of suspected asphyxiation at Lebbaikudiyiruppu near Valliyoor under Panagudi police station limits on Saturday evening

Police said Nagarajan’s daughter N. Nitisha, 7, his son N. Nitish, 5, and Nagarajan’s neighbor Sudhan’s son Kabisanth, 4, were playing in front of their house on Saturday evening. As Nitish’s uncle Manikandan’s car had been parked near their house, the children got inside the car and were playing inside. When the doors of the car locked automatically, the children could not open the lock and come out of the vehicle.

When the family of Nagarajan and Sudhakar started searching for the children, they found them inside the car in an unconscious state. Though they were rushed to Panagudi Government Hospital, they were declared brought dead.

Speaker M. Appavu, who hails from Lebbaikudiyiruppu, Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam and Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan visited the spot and met the affected families.

Panagudi police have registered a case.