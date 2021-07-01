Three children drown in pond

TENKASI

01 July 2021 20:26 IST

Three children drowned in a pond in Shanmugapuram near Alangulam on Thursday.

Police said D. Yuvan, 4, P. Shanmugapriya, 5, K. Ishanth, 5, all from Shanmugapuram near Alangulam, who were playing in a pond near Amman Temple in the village in the afternoon, drowned in the water body.

Since the children, all cousins, did not return home in the evening, Ishanth’s mother Suganya started searching for them. When she went to the pond, she saw the children floating on the water.

On hearing her loud screams, construction workers working in the vicinity rushed to the pond. Though they rescued and rushed the children to Alangulam Government Hospital, the doctors there declared them ‘brought dead’.

The bodies were taken to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Alangulam police registered a case.