Three children drown in pond near Nilakottai

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
October 15, 2022 18:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a tragic incident, three children drowned in Kunnuthupatti pond near Nilakottai in Dindigul district on Saturday afternoon.

Viruveedu police identified the deceased as C. Dhanalakshmi, 10, R. Muthu, 9, and C. Kiruthik, 8 of Kunnuthupatti. Preliminary investigations revealed that the trio, along with R. Jothika, 5, sister of Muthu, were playing near the pond and slipped into it.

While the three children drowned, Jothika screamed for help. The passersby rescued her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The bodies were retrieved from the pond by Fire and Rescue Services personnel later, and sent to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Viruveedu police have registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural or suspicious death) of the Criminal Procedure Code. Nilakottai Deputy Superintendent of Police D. Murugan visited the spot. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app