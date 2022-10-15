Three children drown in pond near Nilakottai

In a tragic incident, three children drowned in Kunnuthupatti pond near Nilakottai in Dindigul district on Saturday afternoon.

Viruveedu police identified the deceased as C. Dhanalakshmi, 10, R. Muthu, 9, and C. Kiruthik, 8 of Kunnuthupatti. Preliminary investigations revealed that the trio, along with R. Jothika, 5, sister of Muthu, were playing near the pond and slipped into it.

While the three children drowned, Jothika screamed for help. The passersby rescued her.

The bodies were retrieved from the pond by Fire and Rescue Services personnel later, and sent to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Viruveedu police have registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural or suspicious death) of the Criminal Procedure Code. Nilakottai Deputy Superintendent of Police D. Murugan visited the spot. Further investigation is on.